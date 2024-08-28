Previous
road trip cut short… by amyk
Photo 3529

road trip cut short…

because:
1. we had hoped our Marty (12yr old dog with recent lymphoma diagnosis) could make one more trip..his increasing symptoms told us otherwise
2. Trip also included one bee sting (me) and I also tripped on some steps, fell and banged my knee
3. Heading home, stuck in traffic due to roadwork and received a weather alert about severe storms due at home
4. Arrived in our driveway where it immediately started to rain and the city tornado sirens started blaring….
(we laughed…)
Photo is wildflowers at Fish Point wildlife area.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice capture. Sounds like a very interesting day.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise