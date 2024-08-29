Previous
Need one for the other cheek please… by amyk
Photo 3530

Need one for the other cheek please…

…lunch on the patio today while sharing peanuts with our begging chipmunk friend
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I love the capture.
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise