Swamp Sparrow by amyk
Photo 414

Swamp Sparrow

If I’ve correctly identified this bird, it’s a new one to me. Have never started a “life list” for birding but have toyed with the idea....
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,
Tom ace
Wonderful detail
June 10th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Terrific capture!
June 10th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Very nicely focused
June 10th, 2020  
