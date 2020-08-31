Sign up
Photo 449
Underneath
For the b&w challenge theme-natural framing. Underneath the Poseyville Bridge, Midland.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2575
photos
120
followers
176
following
Rick
ace
Seems to fit the bill very well. great shot.
September 1st, 2020
