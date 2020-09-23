Previous
Next
Fall still life by amyk
Photo 472

Fall still life

For the 52week challenge, week 38 “still life” and the nifty fifty sooc challenge.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
September 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
NIce shot, I like the little touch of color.
September 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise