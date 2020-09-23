Sign up
Photo 472
Fall still life
For the 52week challenge, week 38 “still life” and the nifty fifty sooc challenge.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
23rd September 2020 2:26pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
,
52wc-2020-w38
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
September 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
NIce shot, I like the little touch of color.
September 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 24th, 2020
