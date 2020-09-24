Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 473
Hint of sun
One more week of nifty fifty, sooc...I can do this! Wandered around the yard looking for photos and although I’ve used the coneflowers too often already, I couldn’t resist trying to capture that bit of sunlight...
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2626
photos
126
followers
178
following
129% complete
View this month »
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
Latest from all albums
470
2093
471
2094
472
2095
473
2096
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
23rd September 2020 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
You got the patch of sun perfectly placed
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close