Hint of sun by amyk
Hint of sun

One more week of nifty fifty, sooc...I can do this! Wandered around the yard looking for photos and although I’ve used the coneflowers too often already, I couldn’t resist trying to capture that bit of sunlight...
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jane Pittenger ace
You got the patch of sun perfectly placed
September 25th, 2020  
