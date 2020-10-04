Previous
Next
Carp River by amyk
Photo 482

Carp River

Upper peninsula Michigan. For the 52 week challenge, week 39, rule of thirds.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture.
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise