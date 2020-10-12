Previous
Next
Local color by amyk
Photo 487

Local color

This tree is just around the corner from our house; it is in front of a school...has always been a fall favorite of mine. Took this while walking the dog...
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Magnificent, Amy! Fall color is my favorite and so is your photo!
October 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise