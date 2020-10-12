Sign up
Local color
This tree is just around the corner from our house; it is in front of a school...has always been a fall favorite of mine. Took this while walking the dog...
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb
ace
Magnificent, Amy! Fall color is my favorite and so is your photo!
October 13th, 2020
