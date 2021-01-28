Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 529
winter field
fussing with some photos from the nature center earlier this month...tomorrow’s plan is an area snow fest with snow/ice carving...hoping for some new photos to finish out January.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2813
photos
140
followers
187
following
144% complete
View this month »
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Latest from all albums
2217
2218
527
2219
528
2220
529
2221
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th January 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
I love how the snow sits on top of the plants.
January 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close