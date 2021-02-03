Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 530
not much of a talker, are you?
Happy to see the birds back at the feeders after several days of quiet....
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2820
photos
140
followers
188
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
529
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
530
2227
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd February 2021 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Too funny! great shot!
February 4th, 2021
GaryW
Love your caption! Great shot of this bird.
February 4th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
I think they all came to our feeders! Love these two having a conversation😊
February 4th, 2021
*lynn
ace
delightful capture and fun title!
February 4th, 2021
sheri
Hehe so funny and cute.
February 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close