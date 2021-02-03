Previous
not much of a talker, are you? by amyk
not much of a talker, are you?

Happy to see the birds back at the feeders after several days of quiet....
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Too funny! great shot!
February 4th, 2021  
GaryW
Love your caption! Great shot of this bird.
February 4th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
I think they all came to our feeders! Love these two having a conversation😊
February 4th, 2021  
*lynn ace
delightful capture and fun title!
February 4th, 2021  
sheri
Hehe so funny and cute.
February 4th, 2021  
