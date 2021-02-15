Sign up
Photo 535
heated?
Have seen several people mention their heated birdbaths...this is ours...occasionally have to use a hammer to clear the ice from the edges, but have had some interesting ice formations on the fountain.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2837
photos
142
followers
192
following
3
extras
iPhone 8
11th February 2021 12:28pm
