heated? by amyk
Photo 535

heated?

Have seen several people mention their heated birdbaths...this is ours...occasionally have to use a hammer to clear the ice from the edges, but have had some interesting ice formations on the fountain.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
