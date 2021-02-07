Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 534
the sparrow, elevated
Not the clearest shot, but hard to resist those wings.....
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2828
photos
140
followers
189
following
146% complete
View this month »
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
Latest from all albums
2228
531
532
2229
533
2230
534
2231
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd February 2021 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
I love the light on the wings and blur is fabulous, Fav!
February 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful how the sun falls in those wings.
February 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close