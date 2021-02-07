Previous
the sparrow, elevated by amyk
Photo 534

the sparrow, elevated

Not the clearest shot, but hard to resist those wings.....
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
I love the light on the wings and blur is fabulous, Fav!
February 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful how the sun falls in those wings.
February 8th, 2021  
