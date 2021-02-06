Previous
Next
the new feeder by amyk
Photo 533

the new feeder

Downy Woodpecker trying our out new feeder. Looking for a feeder to attract woodpeckers; saw this type online so hubby made one. Holes drilled in the wood are filled with suet plugs.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise