Previous
Next
Photo 532
it snowed again...
so I’ll just be sheltering at the bird feeder...!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2824
photos
140
followers
189
following
145% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th February 2021 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Rick
ace
Poor thing. Looks so cold. Great capture. Does look like it trying to get out of the snow.
February 6th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Just priceless
February 6th, 2021
