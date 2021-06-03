Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 564
Cliff Swallow & nest
The pier has a covered structure at the end of it and the ceiling is swarming with Cliff Swallows and their unusual mud nests. Interesting but a little creepy to walk under…
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2974
photos
145
followers
200
following
154% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd June 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Wow, great find and capture. That's some strange looking nest.
June 4th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture and I too would be a bit wary of walking under nests
June 4th, 2021
