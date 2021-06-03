Previous
Cliff Swallow & nest by amyk
Photo 564

Cliff Swallow & nest

The pier has a covered structure at the end of it and the ceiling is swarming with Cliff Swallows and their unusual mud nests. Interesting but a little creepy to walk under…
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

amyK

Rick ace
Wow, great find and capture. That's some strange looking nest.
June 4th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great capture and I too would be a bit wary of walking under nests
June 4th, 2021  
