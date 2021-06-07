Sign up
Photo 565
7june
iPhone shot of a turtle spotted on our walk today
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2979
photos
146
followers
200
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th June 2021 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
sheri
Wow so cool. I've never seen one in the wild.
June 8th, 2021
Rick
ace
Nice capture. Is it laying eggs. Almost looks like it's sort of dug in.
June 8th, 2021
