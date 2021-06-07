Previous
7june by amyk
Photo 565

7june

iPhone shot of a turtle spotted on our walk today
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
sheri
Wow so cool. I've never seen one in the wild.
June 8th, 2021  
Rick ace
Nice capture. Is it laying eggs. Almost looks like it's sort of dug in.
June 8th, 2021  
