beach quirks by amyk
Photo 568

beach quirks

Was looking for a different take on a beach collage for the MFPIAC challenge….
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Incredible those sand sculptures.
June 29th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great shots and collage.
June 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous collage full of interesting shots.
June 29th, 2021  
*lynn ace
interesting and great shots
June 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
You surely did get a different take on the beach theme. I'm looking forward to other entries, but this is my favourite so far.
June 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That bottom left image is Jack Vettriano! Love the sculptor too.
June 29th, 2021  
Monique ace
Great collage
June 29th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Great fun.
June 29th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
You certainly managed that, great collage.
June 29th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice collage
June 29th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Great collection!
June 30th, 2021  
