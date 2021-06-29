Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 569
contemplation
chipmunk, fence post, afternoon light…..
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3005
photos
147
followers
202
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
2368
2369
2370
2371
568
2372
569
2373
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th June 2021 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful shot! Something has his attention.
June 30th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
great capture, super background. great cool colors.
June 30th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Such wonderful detail, fav.
June 30th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 30th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Cutie
June 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close