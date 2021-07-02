Sign up
Photo 571
egret & yellow flowers
An egret who landed on the path in front of us (Nayanquing Point wildlife area)
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
571
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd July 2021 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Debra
Pretty bird and capture
July 3rd, 2021
