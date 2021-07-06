Previous
Next
another first by amyk
Photo 572

another first

Low light and not a great shot, but while viewing the egrets yesterday evening, I was excited to also see a black-crowned night heron as I have never seen one…love those firsts!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise