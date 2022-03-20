Previous
Pine siskin by amyk
Pine siskin

Seeing quite a few of these this year. They are irruptive migrators (migrate in large groups following food supply; not yearly) so some years we don’t see them.
20th March 2022

amyK

amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
With all of that food there, this one shouldn't even think of leaving. :-) Great shot.
March 21st, 2022  
jackie edwards
I agree with Rick you are hosting them too well! I would have just thought it was a sparrow. now I have to keep an eye out. glad you are getting this warm weather to get some photos. hope you are improving daily!
March 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
What a cutie, must be fun to see them this year! Lots of food, I hope he shares :)
March 21st, 2022  
