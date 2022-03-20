Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 657
Pine siskin
Seeing quite a few of these this year. They are irruptive migrators (migrate in large groups following food supply; not yearly) so some years we don’t see them.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3360
photos
176
followers
233
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Latest from all albums
654
2634
655
2635
656
2636
657
2637
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th March 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
With all of that food there, this one shouldn't even think of leaving. :-) Great shot.
March 21st, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
I agree with Rick you are hosting them too well! I would have just thought it was a sparrow. now I have to keep an eye out. glad you are getting this warm weather to get some photos. hope you are improving daily!
March 21st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a cutie, must be fun to see them this year! Lots of food, I hope he shares :)
March 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close