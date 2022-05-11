Sign up
Photo 670
Black crowned night heron
From our recent visit to Nayanquing Point…surprised to see this heron, as they are usually more active later in the day. Discovered they like to perch in trees with overhanging branches during the day.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th May 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
And standing so nicely for you.
May 12th, 2022
