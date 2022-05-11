Previous
Black crowned night heron by amyk
Black crowned night heron

From our recent visit to Nayanquing Point…surprised to see this heron, as they are usually more active later in the day. Discovered they like to perch in trees with overhanging branches during the day.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture.
May 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
And standing so nicely for you.
May 12th, 2022  
