Photo 673
female red-winged blackbird
Nice day at Nayanquing Point. Getting back to the Make30Photos prompt list (from A Year With My Camera)…prompt 12 is “plain background”
29th May 2022
29th May 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th May 2022 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make30photos
