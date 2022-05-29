Previous
female red-winged blackbird by amyk
female red-winged blackbird

Nice day at Nayanquing Point. Getting back to the Make30Photos prompt list (from A Year With My Camera)…prompt 12 is “plain background”
29th May 2022

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
