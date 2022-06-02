Previous
in the brush by amyk
Photo 676

in the brush

Eastern Kingbird in the brush. Edited, cropped, etc. to slightly improve shot…just liked the wing spread…
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Well done!
June 3rd, 2022  
GaryW
Awesome photo!
June 3rd, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
I like the tail spread too
June 3rd, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Yes the movement is great!
June 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
The capture of the wingspread is beautiful.
June 3rd, 2022  
