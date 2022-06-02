Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 676
in the brush
Eastern Kingbird in the brush. Edited, cropped, etc. to slightly improve shot…just liked the wing spread…
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3453
photos
174
followers
233
following
185% complete
View this month »
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
Latest from all albums
2707
674
2708
675
2709
2710
676
2711
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th May 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Well done!
June 3rd, 2022
GaryW
Awesome photo!
June 3rd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the tail spread too
June 3rd, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Yes the movement is great!
June 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
The capture of the wingspread is beautiful.
June 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close