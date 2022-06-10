Sign up
Photo 677
What is taking her so long?
House Sparrow baby waiting for the next food delivery…
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th June 2022 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
How well framed - both the sparrow and your shot
June 11th, 2022
Bill
ace
Very nice find. Excellent shot.
June 11th, 2022
