Photo 725
late arrival
Late blooming sunflowers planted by the critters…
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th October 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Linda
Beautiful!
October 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous capture.
October 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
such a delightful close up with wonderful details.
October 5th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
beautiful detail
October 5th, 2022
