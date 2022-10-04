Previous
late arrival by amyk
Photo 725

late arrival

Late blooming sunflowers planted by the critters…
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
Linda
Beautiful!
October 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous capture.
October 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
such a delightful close up with wonderful details.
October 5th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
beautiful detail
October 5th, 2022  
