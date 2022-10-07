Previous
dream car by amyk
dream car

Northwood University (in my hometown) hosts a car show every October. Billed as the largest outdoor auto show in the United States. Campus has lots of nice fall color too. Theme this year was “dream”. This is a Pagani (Italian company).
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards ace
much like those transformer robot things. can't imagine the price!
October 8th, 2022  
amyK ace
@jackies365 this is one of three cars on display from the collection of a former alumnus…valued in the millions..!
October 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this amazing car, not sure I would have the energy to push that door up ;-)
October 8th, 2022  
