Photo 726
dream car
Northwood University (in my hometown) hosts a car show every October. Billed as the largest outdoor auto show in the United States. Campus has lots of nice fall color too. Theme this year was “dream”. This is a Pagani (Italian company).
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3637
photos
181
followers
238
following
198% complete
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
724
2834
725
2835
2836
2837
726
2838
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th October 2022 2:47pm
jackie edwards
ace
much like those transformer robot things. can't imagine the price!
October 8th, 2022
amyK
ace
@jackies365
this is one of three cars on display from the collection of a former alumnus…valued in the millions..!
October 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this amazing car, not sure I would have the energy to push that door up ;-)
October 8th, 2022
