Photo 732
Crane gathering
Out enjoying fall color today and pleased to find a farm field with about 40 Sandhill Cranes having a feast on their way south!
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th October 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great catch- it looks like they're holding some sort of convention!
October 19th, 2022
