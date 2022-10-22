Sign up
Photo 733
caught
fallen leaf, caught in some brush and backlit by the sun…
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3659
photos
182
followers
240
following
200% complete
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
2848
732
2849
2850
2851
2852
733
2853
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th October 2022 1:27pm
Shutterbug
ace
Love this minimalist autumn image.
October 23rd, 2022
