Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 737
the beginning of the end…
…of fall…and we know what comes next. :)
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3669
photos
181
followers
239
following
201% complete
View this month »
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
Latest from all albums
735
2855
736
2856
2857
2858
737
2859
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th October 2022 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
Ugh ...
October 29th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful against the marble like background
October 29th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot. Not sure I would care for what's coming next. :-)
October 29th, 2022
Kathy
ace
The golden leaf really pops against the icy blue-gray background.
October 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful leaf detail and I love the background.
October 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close