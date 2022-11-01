Previous
opposite ends by amyk
Photo 738

opposite ends

One Week Only, day 2 “opposites”. Looked for a photo while out bird-watching today, so two seagulls on opposite ends of a post will do….:)
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
summerfield ace
hah! brilliant response to the prompt. aces!
November 2nd, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Cool composition!
November 2nd, 2022  
