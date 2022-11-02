Previous
the view (version 2) by amyk
Photo 739

the view (version 2)

Posted version 1 here https://365project.org/amyk/365/2022-10-19 and posting version 2 today per suggestion of @johnfalconer regarding a closer crop. Version 1 was taken with pano function on iPhone, version 2 was taken as plain photo. Critiques welcome!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

amyK

@amyk
JackieR ace
This one is oh so beautiful I'd love to sit on that bench with you!!!
November 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I like both versions and find it difficult to choose between the two.
November 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful! They placed that bench in the right spot.
November 2nd, 2022  
