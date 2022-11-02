Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 739
the view (version 2)
Posted version 1 here
https://365project.org/amyk/365/2022-10-19
and posting version 2 today per suggestion of
@johnfalconer
regarding a closer crop. Version 1 was taken with pano function on iPhone, version 2 was taken as plain photo. Critiques welcome!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3676
photos
180
followers
237
following
202% complete
View this month »
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Latest from all albums
2859
2860
2861
2862
738
2863
2864
739
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th October 2022 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
This one is oh so beautiful I'd love to sit on that bench with you!!!
November 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I like both versions and find it difficult to choose between the two.
November 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful! They placed that bench in the right spot.
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close