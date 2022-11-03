Sign up
Photo 740
marty
OneWeekOnly challenge, day 4 “lit by a window”…not obvious in this photo, but there is a window to the left providing the light on Marty
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
1
4
Tags
owo-5
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of Marty and beautiful lighting.
November 4th, 2022
