Previous
Next
…and roll credits. by amyk
Photo 743

…and roll credits.

At the end of the movie, the hero rides off into the sunset. Or in this case, paddle-boards into the sunset….one from the archives to meet the “roll credits” prompt for the last day of OneWeekOnly.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
That wonderful sky really makes this a great image.
November 7th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Nice
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise