Previous
Next
In the snow by amyk
Photo 744

In the snow

Squirrel on the squirrel feeder…snacking in the snow.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Awesome capture.
November 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot, it must have been pretty cold out there.
November 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
goodness that looks cold!
November 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise