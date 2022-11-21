Sign up
Photo 745
pumpkin heart
Our fall decorations eventually become squirrel food…I could swear they’ve chewed a heart shape into this…one for
@cocobella
:)
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3701
photos
180
followers
239
following
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
2878
744
2879
2880
2881
2882
745
2883
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st November 2022 12:31pm
Diana
ace
How cool is that, clever squirrels!
November 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Obviously made by an artistic squirrel.
November 22nd, 2022
