pumpkin heart by amyk
pumpkin heart

Our fall decorations eventually become squirrel food…I could swear they’ve chewed a heart shape into this…one for @cocobella :)
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

amyK

ace
amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
How cool is that, clever squirrels!
November 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Obviously made by an artistic squirrel.
November 22nd, 2022  
