plenty of pie by amyk
Photo 746

plenty of pie

Ours was the Thanksgiving That Wasn’t. Thanks to Covid and influenza, we ended up with lots of food and no guests! We are conscientiously eating pie so none goes to waste! (Or waist?). Cherry/blueberry pie. :)
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Danette Thompson ace
Looks amazing. Hope you feel better soon.
November 28th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
sorry it didn't go off as planned. lots of stuff going around. hope everyone is on the mend now. looks delicious though.
November 28th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Oh horrid! Get well soon to everyone and enjoy the pies!
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
That looks so good!
November 28th, 2022  
