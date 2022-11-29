Previous
Seed pods by amyk
Photo 747

Seed pods

on our Golden Rain Tree. Taken on a sunny day; those are few and far between this time of year. Another for the minimalism challenge “seeds”
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

amyK

Louise & Ken
One seed per pod? Beautiful, and what a gorgeous color!
November 30th, 2022  
