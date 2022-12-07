Previous
Robin by amyk
Photo 749

Robin

Was surprised to learn a few years ago that some American Robins stay in Michigan during the winter. Tried to get a better shot but he kept turning his back to me, so the over-the-shoulder pose it is!
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot.
December 8th, 2022  
