Previous
Next
Photo 749
Robin
Was surprised to learn a few years ago that some American Robins stay in Michigan during the winter. Tried to get a better shot but he kept turning his back to me, so the over-the-shoulder pose it is!
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th December 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Great shot.
December 8th, 2022
