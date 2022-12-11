Previous
Next
eyes closed by amyk
Photo 750

eyes closed

Catching up on my 52week challenge as there aren’t many weeks left! Week 48 “eyes”. Marty settled in for a nap with his stuffed blue jay after our morning walk.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
So sweet!
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
He's beautiful!
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise