Photo 750
eyes closed
Catching up on my 52week challenge as there aren’t many weeks left! Week 48 “eyes”. Marty settled in for a nap with his stuffed blue jay after our morning walk.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3726
photos
181
followers
240
following
Tags
52wc-2022-w48
Walks @ 7
ace
So sweet!
December 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
He's beautiful!
December 12th, 2022
