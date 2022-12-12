Previous
Next
Icy marsh by amyk
Photo 751

Icy marsh

Two days ago we visited the Chippewa Nature Center wetlands area for a hike in some milder temperatures…still some ice on the pond though.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
205% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise