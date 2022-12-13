Previous
Potatoes, obviously by amyk
Photo 752

Potatoes, obviously

No need to comment; catching up on the 52 week challenge, week 49 “potato”. No inspiration on that topic, so a Deep Art Effects edit of my bag of Yukon Golds will have to do. :)
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Cool capture and edit.
December 14th, 2022  
