Photo 752
Potatoes, obviously
No need to comment; catching up on the 52 week challenge, week 49 “potato”. No inspiration on that topic, so a Deep Art Effects edit of my bag of Yukon Golds will have to do. :)
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2022-w49
Rick
Cool capture and edit.
December 14th, 2022
