Photo 767
after the snowstorm
Our part of Michigan and points north got heavy snow; the southern part of the state got ice…snow is much easier to deal with!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards
ace
Quite the mess although we did ok. Daughter has no power.
February 24th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Winter did not want to be forgotten- I hope by the time this storm hits us, it's lost a lot of it steam! Great collage!
February 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice collage!
February 24th, 2023
Barb
ace
Lovely wintry collage! We have frigid temperatures now for a few days but not much new snow, thankfully! We are ready for Spring!
February 24th, 2023
