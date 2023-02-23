Previous
Next
after the snowstorm by amyk
Photo 767

after the snowstorm

Our part of Michigan and points north got heavy snow; the southern part of the state got ice…snow is much easier to deal with!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Quite the mess although we did ok. Daughter has no power.
February 24th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Winter did not want to be forgotten- I hope by the time this storm hits us, it's lost a lot of it steam! Great collage!
February 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very nice collage!
February 24th, 2023  
Barb ace
Lovely wintry collage! We have frigid temperatures now for a few days but not much new snow, thankfully! We are ready for Spring!
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise