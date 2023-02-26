Previous
Next
Sunset over a chair by amyk
Photo 768

Sunset over a chair

For the 52 week challenge, week 8 “chair”. Old computer room chair we put to the curb for large item pick-up. (Someone stopped and took it shortly after photo taken) :). And that’s week 8.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Ooh nice. Lovely light on the snow.
February 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice glimpse of sunlight. Good that somebody else wanted it.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise