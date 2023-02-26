Sign up
Photo 768
Sunset over a chair
For the 52 week challenge, week 8 “chair”. Old computer room chair we put to the curb for large item pick-up. (Someone stopped and took it shortly after photo taken) :). And that’s week 8.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2975
2976
767
2977
2978
2979
768
2980
Tags
52wc-2023-w8
Pat
Ooh nice. Lovely light on the snow.
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice glimpse of sunlight. Good that somebody else wanted it.
February 27th, 2023
