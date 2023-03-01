Sign up
Photo 769
Feb 2023 Flash of Red
Another enjoyable February! Thanks
@olivetreeann
for your hosting of this great challenge!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Carole Sandford
ace
Great collage!
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Fab calendar! Great job!
March 1st, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice.
March 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Your calendar looks great Amy!!
March 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love that flash of red!
March 2nd, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Looks great!
March 2nd, 2023
Pat
A great collection Amy.
March 2nd, 2023
