muskrat snack time by amyk
Photo 781

muskrat snack time

on the icy pond snacking on something?
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
213% complete

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow! What a stunning capture.
March 18th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture.
March 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
That's too cute!
March 18th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great catch- definitely munching on something- frozen fish?
March 18th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Great capture!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
