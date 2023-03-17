Sign up
Photo 781
muskrat snack time
on the icy pond snacking on something?
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3856
photos
184
followers
243
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th March 2023 12:43pm
Tags
ndao13
Brian
ace
Wow! What a stunning capture.
March 18th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture.
March 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
That's too cute!
March 18th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great catch- definitely munching on something- frozen fish?
March 18th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Great capture!
March 18th, 2023
