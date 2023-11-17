Previous
snacking jay by amyk
Photo 851

snacking jay

haven’t done much bird photography lately so feeling a bit rusty…spent some time watching the blue jays enjoy the squirrel feeder corn…
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Great capture.
November 18th, 2023  
Fabulous capture of this beauty.
November 18th, 2023  
