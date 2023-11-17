Sign up
Photo 851
snacking jay
haven’t done much bird photography lately so feeling a bit rusty…spent some time watching the blue jays enjoy the squirrel feeder corn…
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
2
1
amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4178
photos
190
followers
257
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th November 2023 3:01pm
John Falconer
Great capture.
November 18th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beauty.
November 18th, 2023
