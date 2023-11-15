Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 850
November gold2
A few last golden leaves…
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4175
photos
190
followers
256
following
232% complete
View this month »
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
Latest from all albums
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
850
3242
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th November 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect title and I like the contrast
November 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nicely lit leaves with the dark trunks and branches contrasting.
November 16th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
How beautiful with the golden light illuminating the leaves. We must savor that last little bit of color!! :)
November 16th, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
November 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the way the light just makes the color snap!
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close