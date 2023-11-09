Previous
spoon in sink by amyk
Photo 849

spoon in sink

A three-fer…52week challenge, week 45 “dirty”, minimal-43 challenge “kitchen object” and an iPhone shot for phone-vember.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise