Sand-boarding Lancelin Dunes, WA by ankers70
Sand-boarding Lancelin Dunes, WA

Lancelin is a small town—700 people—about 1.5 hours north of Perth, but its famous white sand dunes are a playground for West Australians and visitors.

The sand dunes are the largest in WA, extending for several kilometres behind the town, and are visible from all points in the town.

Sand boarding, dirt bike riding, clambering the dunes and general hooning are all popular—and free—activities.

And the dunes dwarf them all!

16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
